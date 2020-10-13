Dr. 90210 Patient Is Fed Up "Wrestling With That Bitch Gravity" & Ready for a Face Lift

Forever young on the inside and outside.
Tonight's all-new episode of Dr. 90210 introduced Barbara, a 60-year-old patient who feels like she's in her 30s. However, as she explained prior to her consultation with Dr. Michelle Lee, "When I look in the mirror, that's not what I'm seeing."
"Every morning I get up and I'm wrestling with that bitch gravity...and every day, she's f--king winning!" Barbara declared. "And I'm sick of it."
She added that her confidence is so low that she hasn't "had any action" for five years.
"As you get older as a female, it's unfortunate, but we do become a little bit invisible," Barbara said in a confessional. "F--k that. I'm so not done with living yet. Now is the time to make these life changes."
And with that, she was ready to meet Dr. Lee—who the self-described "plastic surgeon groupie" dubbed "an artist"—to discuss the idea of a facelift!
At the appointment, Barbara explained that she wasn't making this decision on a whim; She was preparing to move to Chicago after 31 years of living in Los Angeles.
There, she'd seek a fresh start—with a fresh face—and try to get back into the dating game.
"I am dead from the waist down," Barbara joked. "A trail of sand is what I leave behind now when I walk because of the desert happening down there. I might be 60 but, you know, I'd like to have a little action every now and then!"
Dr. Lee was on board, especially since Barbara was the "perfect age for facelift."
The plastic surgeon broke everything down for Barbara, including what's called a "fat transfer," which involves taking fat from one part of the body and, in Barbara's case, putting it into her face to "replenish the volume" she'd lost over the years.
Dr. Lee also detailed the procedure's potential risks and mentioned that Barbara's expectations should be "realistic."
"Nobody should be able to tell," she said, stressing the importance of a "natural" transformation. "You want people to recognize you. This is not the witness protection program! You want the same face."
Barbara left the consultation hopeful and excited, and as it turned out, Dr. Lee was looking forward to the procedure, too.
"I love a facial plastic surgery because it's such a meticulous and intricate procedure," she explained to the Dr. 90210 cameras. "It's technically challenging, you have to make sure you're in the right layers and you don't use one single technique on everyone, otherwise everyone looks the same. It's so artistic."
She added, "After this facelift, the men in Chicago, watch out! Barbara's gonna be the belle of the Midwest."
When it came time for the operation, Barbara was more than ready to go under the knife: "Tell the paparazzi when I come out to step back!"
The Dr. 90210 cameras captured the procedure, and as Dr. Lee operated, she explained the importance of "not putting any tension on the skin."
Instead, she lifted underlying tissue and "gently redraped" the top layer. This, according to Dr. Lee, "prevents you from having a windswept look."
The surgery was a success, and when Barbara returned to Dr. Lee's offices two months post-op, she was glowing.
"Dr. Lee did magic with my facelift," she said in a confessional. "When my family saw me, their jaws dropped. My sisters were all like, 'Give me your doctor's number now!'"
Barbara continued, "The difference between how I felt before my facelift and how I feel now is huge. I never felt 100 percent confident. I felt almost invisible. I felt old. I had that resting bitchy face. Now, I just feel refreshed. I feel like Sleeping Beauty, like I just woke up and it's like, 'Hey, look at me now!'"
"Refreshed" is the exact word Dr. Lee used to describe Barbara, too.
"She looks like a younger, better version of herself," Dr. Lee said. "I feel like how Barbara feels on the inside matches how she looks on the outside. So she can go out there, meet the guys and really just feel powerful. And no one will know! Mission accomplished."
