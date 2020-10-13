Dr. 90210 Patient Is Fed Up "Wrestling With That Bitch Gravity" & Ready for a Face Lift

Forever young on the inside and outside.

Tonight's all-new episode of Dr. 90210 introduced Barbara, a 60-year-old patient who feels like she's in her 30s. However, as she explained prior to her consultation with Dr. Michelle Lee, "When I look in the mirror, that's not what I'm seeing."

"Every morning I get up and I'm wrestling with that bitch gravity...and every day, she's f--king winning!" Barbara declared. "And I'm sick of it."

She added that her confidence is so low that she hasn't "had any action" for five years.

"As you get older as a female, it's unfortunate, but we do become a little bit invisible," Barbara said in a confessional. "F--k that. I'm so not done with living yet. Now is the time to make these life changes."

And with that, she was ready to meet Dr. Lee—who the self-described "plastic surgeon groupie" dubbed "an artist"—to discuss the idea of a facelift!

At the appointment, Barbara explained that she wasn't making this decision on a whim; She was preparing to move to Chicago after 31 years of living in Los Angeles.