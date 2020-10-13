See the Kardashian Sisters Try to Make Sense of Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Shocking Fight

Staying neutral.
In this clip from Thursday, Oct. 15's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian sisters have a candid conversation in the aftermath of Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's shocking fight.
"There was already tension when the night started. There was tension at dinner," Khloe Kardashian remarks. "She didn't come to the drag show, but it was building up and building up and, I think, it just boiled over and that's what happened."
As Kim Kardashian agrees with this theory, Khloe goes on to add that the situation "sucks for everybody."
The Good American mogul continues, "Sisters can get over it, I don't know if you're not a sister how easy that is to get over it."
Continuing on this topic, Khloe reminds Kim and Kourtney Kardashian that they don't know the full story since they weren't in the car.
In response, Kim notes, "Obviously, she wouldn't react like that. They had a sister fight, Corey happened to be there, he's now in the middle of it. It's just super annoying."
Per Khloe, she doesn't believe Kylie and Corey Gamble were "being logical" as they had been drinking during the night out.
Kim adds on, "And Kendall has this anxiety that she really struggles with, just even like shaking and being so upset. I don't think she's had this kind of adrenaline since she's been an adult."
The worst part of it all? Kris Jenner is stuck in the middle.
"I definitely empathize with Kendall. I've had my fair share of sister fights and it turns into a whole slew of emotions," Khloe states in a confessional. "So, I just want Kendall to feel supported, but picking a side is not gonna do anything right now."
She concludes, "I just hope Kendall and Kylie figure it out."
Watch the candid conversation in the clip above.
