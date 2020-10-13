Where Cardi B and Offset Really Stand After Their Steamy Las Vegas Reunion

Less than a month has passed since Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset, but it looks like those proceedings might be paused after the rappers were spotted engaging in PDA over the weekend.
The Migos rapper showered his ex with love and gifts while celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 10. Videos and pictures shared to Instagram revealed that he presented Cardi with a Rolls Royce truck, which included a personalized $8,000 car seat for their daughter, Kulture, as well as an entire billboard.
What's more is a source previously said the exes were "acting like they were back together" at Saturday's festivities, sharing, "They were all over each other the entire night and were having a lot of fun... She was grinding on Offset all night."
But is this just a classic case of what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, or are his efforts to win her back actually working?
Apparently, it's the latter. A source tells E! News, "They aren't back together but [it's] just a matter of time. She loves the attention from him and he's trying really hard to win her back."
Cardi filed for divorce from Offset on Sept. 14. According to the court documents obtained by E! News, the rapper stated she wanted their marriage dissolved because it's "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."
She later told her OnlyFans viewers that she ended their relationship because she "just got tired of f--king arguing."
"I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye," Cardi explained at the time.
Offset has largely maintained his silence on the matter, but he did post a loving birthday message to the artist. He wrote on Instagram, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f--king balling I'm lucky."
A reconciliation between the pair isn't all that surprising considering they have split up before. In December 2018, Cardi announced that she was a single woman, only to get back together with the artist two months later.
Only time will tell if these two are back together for good.