Relive All of Taylor Swift's Most Gorgeous Moments at the Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift never goes out of style.

The superstar singer continues to prove that she's a major player in the fashion industry. Over the years, the 30-year-old artist has worked the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in a number of heading-turning outfits. As fans may recall, T.Swift stunned at the 2011 award show in a sequined Elie Saab dress, which she paired with a glam wavy hairdo and bright lipstick.

The following year, Swift made a bold statement in Elie Saab once again as she showed off her new hairdo (bangs!) along with a regal red dress. The folklore singer went blue in 2013 with a short Zuhair Murad ensemble.

Swift reserved one of her most jaw-dropping looks for the 2015 BBMAs. The 1989 star delivered one her sexiest looks to date in a cutout Balmain jumpsuit, which she paired with a custom Edie Parker clutch that had "Bad Blood" written on it.