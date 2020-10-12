Princess Eugenie Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos in Romantic Anniversary Tribute

A (non-alcoholic) toast is in order for Princess Eugenie. The pregnant royal is celebrating her second wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank by revealing some candid, never-before-seen wedding photos.
The 30-year-old posted a slideshow of adorable pictures of the pair, who wed at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2018.
"Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total," Eugenie wrote on Instagram on Monday, Oct. 12. "happy memories always my dear Jack."
The mom-to-be announced in September that they are expecting their first child in 2021 by sharing a pic of the couple holding fuzzy baby slippers.
Eugenie's wedding tribute showed the couple on romantic adventures out in nature, both walking in the woods and sightseeing with penguins. But fans also got an inside look at her big day, with an image of Jack caressing Eugenie's shoulders and two black-and-white shots of the couple laughing and later posing with a bouquet of flowers.
When Jack and Eugenie exchanged their vows, her mom, Sarah Ferguson, welcomed him to the clan.
She wrote at the time, "We are so happy to welcome Jack into our family, he is the most marvelous person and enriches Eugenie's life. They are such a devoted couple."
And speaking of royal weddings... Eugenie's big sis, Princess Beatrice, tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi earlier this year. They had a quiet, private wedding in July after postponing the big day during the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony, which was held at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, was attended by the Queen.
Eugenie later shared a selfie that the sisters captured beforehand, featuring their truest retro style. "Here we are on the eve of your wedding," she wrote. "Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces."