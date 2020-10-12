Your Monday Cheat Sheet

The Mandalorian Is Here to Brighten Your Monday With a New Baby Yoda Poster

The Mandalorian released four new posters in anticipation of the season two premiere, which arrives on Disney+ on Oct. 30.

Baby Yoda has arrived to save your day.

A couple of weeks out from the highly anticipated debut of season two, The Mandalorian has blessed us all with four new character posters for us to gaze upon in the meantime. They feature new pictures of Mando (Pedro Pascal), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and of course, the Child. 

Baby's looking a little more world-weary in his new official season two poster, but that's sort of understandable. He and his babysitter Mando have been through a lot lately, and things are clearly not getting any easier for them in season two. 

The new season finds Mando tasked with getting Baby Yoda to his home planet, though nobody knows where that is and obviously the journey won't be easy. Various enemies still want to take the Child for their own (and who could blame them?) but Mando is sticking by his toddler pal's side. "Wherever I go, he goes," he says in the trailer. (Awww!) 

photos
Fall 2020 TV Premiere Dates

Greef Karga and Cara Dune return to help out however they can, and a few new friends and enemies are joining the ranks. Rosario Dawson will play Ahsoka Tano, former Jedi and current spymaster for the Rebel Alliance, Temuera Morrison will play Boba Fett and Katee Sackhoff plays Bo-Katan Kryze, leader of the Mandalorian group called the Nite Owls. 

Timothy Olyphant is also joining the series as Cobb Vanth, a former slave who now wears Boba Fett's armor.

Season one also starred Giancarlo EspositoWerner HerzogNick NolteOmid AbtahiTaika Waititi, Ming-Na WenAmy SedarisJake Cannavale and Emily Swallow

Check out the other posters below!

Disney+
Baby Yoda Returns!

AKA "The Child" 

Disney+
The Mandalorian

Pedro Pascal plays Din Djarin, better known as Mando or The Mandalorian.

Disney+
Cara Dune

Gina Carano plays Cara Dune, former rebel shock trooper turned mercenary.

Disney+
Greef Karga

Carl Weathers returns as Greef Karga, leader of the bounty hunter guild that sent Mando after Baby Yoda. 

Disney+
The Best Duo

"Wherever he goes, I go," Mando said in the season two trailer

The new season arrives on Disney+ on Oct. 30.

