Move Over, Prime Day: Walmart, Wayfair & More Are Having Huge Sales Too!

Happy Prime Day, everyone! But don't spend all your time surfing Amazon for deals... there are a ton of other outlets offering incredible steals on fashion, beauty and home goods over the next two days!
For example? Walmart's Big Save Event has Black Friday-like savings on thousands of items in electronics, home, toys, beauty and fashion! Over at Wayfair, the October Clearance event is happening now with up to 70% off thousands of home decor items! Nordstrom's clearance section features new markdowns at up to 40% off for women, men, kids, home and more, and at Old Navy, you can save 50% off everything and get free shipping!
And that's just the beginning. Shop more alterna-Prime Day deals below!
ABC Carpet & Home: Save 15% off lighting during the brand's Limited Time Sale (until 10/16)!
Adidas: Members can save 33% off sitewide (it's free to sign up) and get free express shipping with code CREATE (until 10/14)!
Aerie: Shop Aerie Days to get undies at 10 for $35, 25% to 40% off all tops and bottoms, and 40% off all bras and bralettes, plus get free shipping!
Amerisleep: Save 30% off all mattresses and get free pillows with code FALL30 (until 11/1)!
Andre Assous: There's a sale on select styles, with Suri at 50% off, while Cayssie, Klarita, and sale merchandise is now 40% off, plus get free shipping with code FS2020 (until 10/19)!
Bandier: Shop the Friends and Family Sale to save 30% off sitewide (until 10/13)!
Bear Mattress: It's a Fall Weekend Flash Sale! Take 20% off sitewide and get two free Cloud Pillows included with every mattress or bundle purchase with code FALL20 (until 10/15)!
Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 60% off on bedding, kitchen goods, bathroom necessities and more, plus get $50 in MyFunds Rewards on orders of $200+ (until 10/14)!
Best Buy: Save up to 40% off clearance and open box items, plus score a 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for just $529.99 (SKU 6428508), laptops starting at $119.99, JBL Free True Wireless headphones for only $69.99 (SKU 6261394), and more (until 10/14)!
Bloomingdale's: Take $25 off every $100 you spend for just one day, and take 50% off select AllSaints products (until 10/28)!
Brooklinen: Shop the Surprise Sale and save 15% off sitewide (until 10/14)!
Burrow: Starting Saturday, shop the Fall Sale to save 10% off orders up to $1,799, $200 off orders $1,800+, $250 off orders $2,200+, $300 off orders $2,600+, $400 off orders $3,000+ or $500 off orders $4,000+ with code COZY (until 10/18)!
Chewy: Shop the Blue Box Event to save up to 30% off pet essentials sitewide (until 10/14)!
Coach Outlet: Save big on Disappearing Deals with 10% off over 60 items (until 10/14)!
DSW: Take 30% off everything with code FALLIDAY!
JCPenney: Save an extra 30% off when you spend $75 or more, or an extra 25% off when you spend under $75 with code STYLISH (until 10/14)!
Kohl's: New items have been added to the clearance section, where you can find mega-deals up to 80% off women's and men's clothes, housewares, goodies for the kids, and more!
Le Club: Save 65% off sitewide with code PRIME65 (until 10/14)!
Lookfantastic: Get the October Beauty Box for just $16 (a $70 value) with code BBTREAT (until 10/31)!
Macy's: Save an extra 30% off your purchase, plus get free shipping on all orders with code THANKYOU (until 10/15)!
Mavi: Take 25% off your purchase of $150 or more (until 10/15)!
Minnetonka: Get select men's and women's slippers at 15% off during the brand's Two Day Fall Deal (until 10/14)!
Missguided: Take 20% off thousands of styles with code PRIME20 (until 10/15)!
Nicestuff Clothing: Take 20% off your order with code READY4FALL20 (until 10/16)!
Nordstrom: The clearance section features new markdowns at up to 40% off for women, men, kids, home and more!
Nordstrom Rack: Fall and winter coats are on sale at up to 65% off, and you can save up to 65% off Ted Baker London fashions and footwear!
Old Navy: For two days only, save 50% off everything, plus get free shipping with code FREESHIP!
Outdoor Voices: Shop the OV Extra Event to save up to 50% off on select styles (until 10/18)!
Raymour & Flanigan: Shop the brand's annual Premier Day sale, offering 15% off purchases under $2,500, 20% off purchases over $2,500, 50% off all floor samples, and more (until 10/19)!
Shopbop: Shop The Fall Event to save 15% off orders of $200 or more, 20% off orders of $500 or more, or 25% off orders of $800 or more with code FALL20!
ShopDisney: Shop the Magical Rush two-day extravaganza with big savings on Disney goodies (until 10/14)!
The Container Store: Save up to 25% off closet must-haves (until 11/8)!
The North Face: VIPeak members can save 40% off fall favorites (until 10/14)!
Saks Fifth Avenue: Save up to $300 off men's and women's shoes and bags with code SAVENOWSF (until 10/15)!
SkinStore: Take 20% off brands including Peter Thomas Roth, EVE LOM and Christophe Robin during the Friends & Family Sale (until 10.16)!
Urban Outfitters: Shop the one-day 50% off Flash Sale and save on clothes, shoes, home goods and more!
UrbanStems: Double bouquets are 20% off with code DOUBLES20 (until 10/14)!
Walmart: Shop the Big Save Event for Black Friday-like savings on thousands of items in electronics, home, toys, beauty, fashion and more!
Wayfair: The October Clearance event is happening now, with up to 70% off thousands of home decor items (only on 10/13), then shop the Kitchen Essentials Sale (until 11/20)!
Wolverine: Take 30% off select Work styles and an extra 15% off heritage outlet styles with code PRIMED (only on 10/13)!
If you're already gearing up for the holidays and planning your decor, Wayfair has a huge selection of Christmas trees, string lights and more! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!