Khloe Kardashian Jokes About Being Nicole Richie's Assistant "Five Faces Ago"

We all know that Kim Kardashian once worked for Paris Hilton. But, did you know that Khloe Kardashian also worked as an assistant for a Hollywood It-girl?

On Monday, Oct. 12's Emergency Contact podcast hosted by Simon Huck and Melissa Gray Washington, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed she once worked for Nicole Richie. Per Khloe, through this assistant job she met Simon, who has been a longtime family friend.

Khloe started off, "I was Nicole Richie's assistant, and you were Jonathan Cheban's assistant and we met five faces ago."

However, as Khloe detailed, this pre-fame gig didn't last for long.

"I went to school with her," the Good American mogul continued. "She was one of my best friends growing up and so we were really, really close. And then, when she started doing Simple Life—I think it was after Simple Life towards the end—she just needed some help and I just needed a job."