Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Massive Muscles In New Vacation Photos

Chris Hemsworth is relaxing down under.

The Australian actor took a vacation from Hollywood to visit his homeland, and from the Instagram shots, he's definitely having a blast. The Avengers star posted a bunch of beachy photos on Oct. 11 that could cause a serious case of FOMO.

"2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it's safe to do so let's support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia," he wrote. "@visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time. This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism."

In the photos, the star can be seen having a family-style meal on a beach shore and cliff-diving. He also posted a few scenic pictures of a blue sky, lots of mountains and clear waters. Of course, Chris also shows off his muscular body, and let's just say he doesn't seem to miss a gym day.