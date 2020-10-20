From Kelsea Ballerini to Luke Bryan, See the Country Artist Nominees Taking Over the 2020 PCAs

Grab your blue jeans and a ice cold beer, because its time to vote for your favorite country artists!

2020 was a great time to be a country music fan, and an even better time to be a country music artist! Our favorite stars found ways to bring the country flavor with their own personal twists. Kelsea Ballerini's song "Club" was the perfect Friday night jam for any girls night out. Plus, songs like "Cool Again" by new-dad Kane Brown really managed to keep us grooving.

Both Ballerini and Brown are up for the Country Artist of 2020 award at this year's 2020 E! People's Choice Awards and they are accompanied by other major artists, including Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett.

So which star is going to strap on their cowboy boots and take the stage to become the Country Star of 2020?! It's up to you to decide!