The Haunting of Bly Manor’s T’Nia Miller Was Just as Shocked As You Were By That Twist

The Haunting of Bly Manor delivers spine-tingling twists and spooks up until the very end of the series.

Yes, the story predominantly follows Victoria Pedretti's Dani Clayton, an American governess (read: nanny) who arrives in the English countryside to look after two orphaned children (Amelie Bea Smith and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) at a property she soon realizes is twisted AF. But Bly Manor is worth watching for the pretty unexpected backstories that every single character in the series has—not just Dani's.

As a follow-up to director Mike Flanagan's 2018 hit The Haunting of Hill House, it's a treat to watch Pedretti reunite with former cast mates like Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Henry Thomas, who take up entirely different roles. And while Bly Manor may have just hit Netflix on Friday, Oct. 9, T'Nia Miller's brilliant and jaw-dropping performance as Hannah Grose is already a fan favorite.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Miller opened up about just how horrifying Bly Manor is—and what it was like to play such a mysterious yet instantly likeable character. (Warning: spoilers ahead.)