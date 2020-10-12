The Wanted’s Tom Parker Reveals He Has An Inoperable Brain Tumor

Tom Parker shared devastating news with his fans on Oct. 11: The Wanted singer has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

During an interview with Britain's OK! Magazine, the 32-year-old said that he had been experiencing seizures when doctors shared the news with him, calling the diagnosis the "worst-case scenario."

"They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, 'It's a brain tumour.' All I could think was, 'F--king hell!' I was in shock," he recalled. "It's stage four glioblastoma and they've said it's terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven't processed it."

While the rocker will undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy to help extend his life, his pregnant wife Kelsey Hardwick—she's due next year—admitted they're both in a state of shock following such a "horrendous" diagnosis.

"I don't think Tom will ever process this information," she told the magazine. "Watching your partner go through this is hard, because how can I tell him not to let it consume him?"