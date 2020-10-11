Mindy KalingKendall & KylieKatharine McPheePeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner Perfectly Matches Her Makeup to Her Glitzy Dress at Cardi B's Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner went out on the town in Las Vegas for Cardi B's birthday.

By Kaitlin Reilly Oct 11, 2020 11:49 PMTags
Kylie JennerCardi B
Related: Kylie Jenner Has a New Viral Jingle "Wasted"

Kylie Jenner celebrated pal Cardi B's birthday in Las Vegas this weekend, and pulled out all the stops for an fabulous party outfit. 

Kylie, who appeared in Cardi's video for "WAP," the hit single with Megan Thee Stallion, showed off her peachy pink dress for the occasion on Instagram.

After posting several Instagram Stories on the beauty transformation, the youngest Jenner sibling revealed the final look on her grid, which included matching makeup and nails. 

Cardi's birthday was held at AREA 51, a new event space off the Vegas strip. According to a source for E! News, Cardi's birthday was held at AREA 15 and was a Sahara Desert-theme... complete with live camels. Kylie "arrived with a small group of friends," per the source, and was "incredibly friendly and social with all the party guests who were excited to meet her."

Kylie's Instagram revealed that she and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou arrived at the party together. 

photos
Growing Up Kardashian: Kylie Jenner

Other guests at the event included 21 Savage, Floyd Mayweather and Meek Mill.

Trending Stories

1

Kristin Cavallari Spotted Kissing Comedian During Chicago Outing

2

Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media Following Pregnancy Loss

3

SNL Perfectly Parodies the Fly That Landed on Mike Pence’s Head

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/Rich Fury/Getty Images

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was Cardi and her estranged husband Offset, who seemingly got very cozy at the birthday event. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

As for Kylie, she enjoyed the night as a single gal, surrounded by friends...and, apparently, a few camels!

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Kristin Cavallari Spotted Kissing Comedian During Chicago Outing

2

Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media Following Pregnancy Loss

3

SNL Perfectly Parodies the Fly That Landed on Mike Pence’s Head

4

Cardi B Kisses Offset at Lavish Birthday Party One Month After Divorce

5
Exclusive

Inside Cardi B's Vegas Birthday Party with Offset, Kylie Jenner & More