Beverly Hills, 90210 Stars Honor Luke Perry on the Late Actor's 54th Birthday

Luke Perry's legacy still lives on.
The late actor, who passed away in March 2019 after suffering a stroke, would've celebrated his 54th birthday today (Sunday, Oct. 11). In honor of his special day, Luke's former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars paid tribute to him on social media.
"Happy Birthday brother!! Love You," Brian Austin Green shared on Instagram, alongside a throwback pic of him and Luke. Ian Ziering took to his page and wrote, "All brothers from different mothers. Happy birthday LP, RIP."
Tori Spelling also remembered the late actor with a heartfelt post on Instagram. "Lazy Sunday with family...," she began her caption, "some downtime today gives me a pause for reflection. Grateful to my family and extended family. Loving on them hard right now. And, doesn't feel right not to mention that today is our brother Luke's bday."
She added, "Thinking about him and missing him. But, that's everyday. So grateful he got to meet my littlest Beau and snuggle him when he was a babe."
Jennie Garth shared a black-and-white selfie with the message, "forever in my heart."
Last year, Luke's death came as a shock to everyone. He was only 52 years old when he passed away.
In March 2019, the Riverdale actor's rep confirmed his death. "The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," his rep said in a statement to E! News. "No further details will be released at this time."
Additionally, Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, along with Warner Bros. Television and the CW, issued a statement following the actor's death.
"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry," a statement read at the time. "A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."
In March 2020, one year after Luke passed away, Ian and a few other co-stars shared heartwarming tributes. "Hard to believe it's been a year since losing Luke. Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss lasts forever," the actor expressed. "Miss you so much pal. #RIPLuke."
Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Vincent Young also remembered the late star at the time.
"Here's a drink to ya Luke, I'm not a big throw back person. I'm all about the present and the future and I am grateful for the work I've been able to do the last couple years, but today a drink in your honor and getting a chance to work with you and know you back in the day respect," he wrote on Instagram. "Also Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is the best film I've seen all year, was special to see Luke in this film."