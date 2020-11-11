Emily Simpson's Holiday Gift Guide Has the Perfect Presents for Mom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
At Emily Simpson's house, the holidays are a big deal.
The countdown is officially on for the Christmas season and one Real Housewives of Orange County star has a full plate with her children.
"This holiday season, I'm looking forward to decorating, making holiday cookies and listening to holiday music with my kids," the Bravo star exclusively shared with E! News. "I love listening to holiday music while I make cookies or sweet potato muffins as I watch my kids put the ornaments only on the bottom half of the tree, which I'll rearrange and fix later while they are in bed. It's a magical time of year and I can't wait!"
For her holiday gift guide, Emily chose to spotlight products like skincare and leggings that any mom would love to find under the tree. And as the shopping season kicks into high gear, the licensed attorney is counting her blessings.
"This holiday season, I'm most thankful for our health and happiness," Emily reflected. "Despite the challenges that we have faced in 2020, we have focused on spending a lot more time together as a family, being more active and health conscious and doing more active outdoor things together."
On Cloud Running Shoes
When training with Paulina Taylor Hefferan, Emily can often be found wearing On Cloud footwear that are a hybrid running/lifestyle shoe.
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Whether you're running errands or breaking a sweat, Emily recommends Alo leggings for a busy mom on the go.
Belmont Two-Tier Vanity Tray
Keep your beauty products (and bathroom) organized with this vanity tray crafted to impart a luxurious presence for a lifetime.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
This vegan, full-coverage formula infused with tape technology instantly helps brighten, smooth and give the skin a firmer, more lifted look. Emily's favorite shade is light medium.
Where the Crawdads Sing
If you enjoy some quiet time with a book, Emily recommends this New York Times bestseller that reminds readers that we are forever shaped by the children we once were, and that we are all subject to the beautiful and violent secrets that nature keeps.
Love Always Gold Earrings
San Diego, Calif. resident Suki Bijoux created the best-selling LOVE collection that included Emily's favorite gold earrings.
The North Face Etip Gloves
When the temperates begin to fall, Emily recommends these comfortable gloves that will still allow you to communicate on your touchscreen devices.
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette Pillow Talk
Emily loves this limited edition 12-shade palette that includes champagne and soft pink eyeshadows for four Pillow Talk eye glow looks.
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L’Eau Privée Eau Pour la Nuit Spray
Composed by CHANEL in-house perfumer Olivier Polge, this light floral fragrance celebrates the sensuality of night with enveloping notes of white musk illuminated by soft jasmine absolute and rose petal accord.
