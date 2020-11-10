Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Holiday Gift Guide Is Couple Goals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Calling out couples: 'Tis the season to be romantic!
When it comes to gift giving during the holidays, presenting your significant other with the ultimate present can be the trickiest task of all. Fortunately, Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin are here to help with their holiday gift guide.
"I love the holidays," Hannah shared exclusively with E! News. "It's an extra excuse for me to get some quality time with my family. I'm also just a huge gift giver and can't wait to show off my awesome bow-tying skills that I learned last year."
As for Dylan, he's ready to transform his space into a winter wonderland with a little help from his leading lady.
"I'm a big decorator so I'm looking forward to putting up a miniature Christmas town in our living room," he teased. "We're looking to cut down our first Christmas tree (I guess in San Diego, Calif., you just pick it up from a lot), and we may even host our family at our house for Thanksgiving!"
From skincare to electronics, see the gifts this Bachelor in Paradise couple recommends to make sure your holidays are a big win.
Clarins Double Serum Complete Age Control Concentrate
"As it starts to become sweater weather, I find that my skin needs a bit more love during the holidays," Hannah explained. "The perfect everyday serum is the Clarins Double Serum—I swear by it!"
Brooklinen Bedsheets
"You spend about 33% of your life sleeping, and we wouldn't want to spend that one third in anything other than our Brooklinen bedsheets," the couple proclaimed. "We have (thankfully) upgraded to a king bed, because Hannah spends 100% of that one third taking up 90% of the bed!"
Bite Beauty Lip Gloss
"Do I have the perfect stocking stuffer for y'all!" Hannah teased. "I have been obsessed with this Bite Beauty lip gloss! Trust me: the cider donut shade is great for every day."
Winc Wine Club Membership
"Subscription services FTW!" the couple shared. "They're the gift that keeps on giving. Some of our favorites are Winc for wine delivery."
Bomani Cold Buzz
"The Godwin/Barbour crew is BIG on espresso martinis, and our go-to ingredient is Bomani Cold Buzz," the Bachelor in Paradise couple shared. "It's perfect to sip on after a long day of cooking and listening to your aunt talk about her casserole recipe for the eighth time."
SoulCycle Bike
"The holidays are full of eating and drinking everything in sight, and you've got to get back into a routine of working out afterward," Dylan shared. "So, I'm trying to convince Hannah to get me a SoulCycle bike for our house! Since we can't head to the gym just yet, why not bring it to the backyard?"
Alo Yoga Traction Short
"We've been wearing a ton of athleisure/exercise gear lately, and our favorite brand is Alo Yoga," Dylan revealed. "I'd get your man these shorts. It's the only pair I wear."
Alo High-Waist Moto Leggings
"And these are my favorite leggings!" Hannah added. "Perfect to do some squats or run some errands!"
Fitbit Charge 4
"The holidays are a time to be thankful and give back," Dylan shared. "We love getting our steps in and donating meals to those in need via Vizer App (which is free!), and this Fitbit Charge 4 is the easiest way to track our results (and fight off those Thanksgiving carbs)!"
