Zendaya Dazzles in a Vintage Versace Dress That Was Made the Year She Was Born

Red carpet or not, Zendaya is slaying awards season.

The Euphoria actress stole the show at the virtual 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Saturday, Oct. 10. During the ceremony, the 24-year-old star accepted the Visionary Award and couldn't help but share her excitement over the accomplishment.

"This is an incredible honor, it means the world to me," Zendaya began. "I think fashion has always truly lived in my heart ever since I was very, very young. I love clothes and I think it's so much more than just clothes. I think it's art, it's emotion, it's feeling, and to me, through clothes, I've been able to find myself and be more confident in myself... growing into my womanhood."

The former Disney Channel star's award wasn't the only thing worth celebrating. In true Zendaya fashion, she showed up and showed out for the special occasion with her ensemble. For the awards show, she dazzled in a vintage Versace dress that was made the year she was born—1996.