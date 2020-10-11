Mindy KalingKendall & KylieKatharine McPheePeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Mindy Kaling, Gisele Bündchen and More Stars Share Powerful Messages on World Mental Health Day

Sterling K. Brown, Lily Collins, Camila Cabello and more stars shared messages on World Mental Health Day. Read them here.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 11, 2020 12:18 AMTags
HealthCelebrities
Today is World Mental Health Day and celebrities are observing the important date by raising awareness and sharing their own experiences on social media.

Gisele Bündchen, for instance, recalled "battling severe panic attacks" in her early 20s and how she "experienced a big transformation," one she wrote changed her life forever.

"Meditation, breathwork and replacing unhealthy habits with healthier ones were some of the incredible tools that went along with this rebirth," the supermodel wrote. "I know now from experience that the biggest challenges we face are often our biggest opportunities for growth. Yes, we can feel alone and overwhelmed when we're in the thick of things, but nothing is permanent, and if we do the work we can come out on the other side stronger than ever. That is something I wish for everyone."

She also hosted an Instagram Live "to share some of the tools" that helped her "overcome" her panic attacks and give "new meaning" to her life. "The smallest changes we do today can have a direct impact on our days, weeks, months and can make the biggest difference in our lives," she continued. "Just remember always: be kind to yourself."

In addition, Mindy Kaling, shared a message with her followers. "It's OK to not be OK," she tweeted. "It's a tough world out there and we need to be there for each other. If you're struggling, please reach out to a friend, family member, or anyone! Your mental health matters. You matter." 

Scroll on to read more stars' messages.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

"It's world mental health day, and something that has affected my mental health is the state of our country and the future of our country," the model wrote. "I have hope, but we need to collectively make the change we want for our future and that means getting out there to VOTE!!!"

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Juice WRLD's Mother Carmela Wallace

The mother of the late rapper penned an open note to mark World Mental Health Day.

"Jarad and I often had frank discussions about his struggles with addiction, anxiety and depression," she wrote in part of the note obtained by Billboard. "I think he felt comfortable being honest with me because I never judged him. I recognized that what Jarad was dealing with was a disease and I know he truly wanted to be free from the demons that tormented him. As a parent, I believed early on and supported Jarad having access to counseling. I encouraged him to always share his feelings."

She also launched Live Free 999, a website that aims to "be a resource to those that are struggling." "If we can help even one Mother and their son or daughter through our work here, Jarad's death will have meaning and his positive, loving, creative spirit will endure," she continued.

Read her full letter here.

 

 

Instagram
Delilah Belle Hamlin

"As it's World Mental Health Day I thought I would take the time to share how I've been feeling," the model wrote on Instagram. "I always want to be open with you guys because I feel the need to be authentic with you all and think it's important to normalize or rather remove stigma from mental health/ mental illness. As you may know I was diagnosed with PANDAS when I was around 11 years old. This led to panic attack disorder, anxiety, OCD and depression. I had it under control for years and thought it was gone but over this past summer we think it resurfaced. Being in London so far away from home I really struggled. I was embarrassed that my mental health was declining in front of my boyfriend. I felt helpless like I couldn't control my tears. My panic attacks were getting bad again and my OCD off the charts. I didn't want my boyfriend to see me like this. I'm so lucky however that instead of judging me, he helped me and supported me. This is how we should all act towards one another. Be compassionate and understanding. Im back in London now and feel my mental health is much better since the last time I was here. I'm so thankful I have someone by my side who is so kind and unconditionally loving even though he doesn't understand fully. We don't need to understand each other as long as well TRY to. If you don't struggle with mental health disorders it may be hard to fully understand. Feeling unstable or at a loss of control is scary so be there for one another and support each other rather than judging. How is everyone feeling today?"

Lia Toby/PA Wire
Camila Cabello

"Today is a really important day, I think what it symbolizes," the singer said in part of her post. "It's Oct. 10 and it's World Mental Health Day. You guys know how passionate I am about mental health and conversations about mental health. I think it's the work of our whole lifetime as long as we have brains by which we see our lives. It's the work of our lifetime to tend to and take care of our mental health and our wellbeing."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Gisele Bündchen

"After battling severe panic attacks in my early 20's, I experienced a big transformation, one that changed my life forever," the model wrote on Instagram. "Meditation, breathwork and replacing unhealthy habits with healthier ones were some of the incredible tools that went along with this rebirth. I know now from experience that the biggest challenges we face are often our biggest opportunities for growth. Yes, we can feel alone and overwhelmed when we're in the thick of things, but nothing is permanent, and if we do the work we can come out on the other side stronger than ever. That is something I wish for everyone."
"Today, on World Mental Health Day, I want to share some of the tools that helped me overcome my panic attacks, and gave new meaning to my life, in the hopes they might help anyone going through similar challenges," she continued. "The smallest changes we do today can have a direct impact on our days, weeks, months and can make the biggest difference in our lives. Just remember always: be kind to yourself."

Kerry Washington/Instagram
Kerry Washington

"Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay," the actress tweeted. "With everything going on in the world, taking care of our minds is just as important as taking care of our bodies. You guys know I am a big believer in meditation, self care and therapy. What are some things you do to stay mentally well?"

JB Lacroix/WireImage
Teddi Mellencamp

"As it's #worldmentalhealthday, I wanted to send a reminder: it's OK to not be OK," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. "Know that you are not alone. And that there is no shame in reaching out for help. As someone who has struggled with anxiety & OCD for as long as I can remember, my advice is to find what works for you: faith/exercise/therapy/medication/meditation/journaling/rest - any combo that is best for YOU. Most importantly give yourself grace; how you are feeling at any given moment does not define you. Sending so much love to everyone and don't forget— when you are scrolling through Instagram 90% of what you are seeing is someone's highlight reel.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Mindy Kaling

"It's ok to not be ok," Kaling tweeted. "It's a tough world out there and we need to be there for each other. If you're struggling, please reach out to a friend, family member, or anyone! Your mental health matters. You matter."

Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Sterling K. Brown

"Even an astronaut has an entire team devoted to helping and guiding their journey up in space," the actor wrote alongside a photo that read "you are not alone." "Reach out to friends and family, encourage and listen to one another, take time to breathe, and don't be afraid to ask for help."

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Lily Collins

"It's impossible to tell, from the outside, what people are really going through," the Emily in Paris star wrote. "Today is #worldmentalhealthday, and I want to remind all of you that you are never alone, no matter how life feels sometimes. Self-love isn't selfish, it's self-care. Don't be afraid to put yourself first and prioritize healing and happiness. Let's continue to put kindness back into the world towards ourselves and others- we all need it. Love always and forever..."

