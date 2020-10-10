Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett Fuels Michael Porter Jr. Dating Rumors

Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett appears to have a new guy in her life, and she doesn't need a rose to confirm his affections.
After splitting from former Bachelor Peter Weber seven months ago, Madison is seemingly moving on with Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.
Michael's sister Bri Porter spilled the tea on her Instagram, as uncovered by Us Weekly. Bri shared a photo of her and her husband Reece alongside the basketball star and Madison.
Bri wrote in the caption of the slideshow, "My fav double date."
Madison then commented back, "Love you," along with four heart emojis. The Bachelor alum has yet to post anything else about her new guy on social media.
Madison's love life had quite a few twists this year. During the final rose ceremony in March, it was revealed that Peter had split from his first choice Hannah Ann Sluss in order to give his relationship with Madison another chance. However, two days after their reconciliation, Peter and Madison also called it quits.
Mere weeks after Peter and Madison ended things, Peter began dating contestant Kelley Flanagan, who he is still currently seeing.
As for Madison, she was rumored to be dating Bachelorette alum Connor Saeli in March, but quickly shut down that talk in an Instagram live.
"He seems like a really sweet guy and he like reached out right after the finale and just sent some encouragement and some support, really sweet, but that is it," she said, in response to an inquiry about her and Connor's relationship status. "We are not together. I am not with anyone right now. I am just focusing on myself and taking it one day at a time."
Given that Madison is a big fan of basketball—she was on her high school team and her dad is the men's team coach at Auburn University—she and Michael could be a great match, on and off the court.