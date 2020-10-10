Forget ''Rise and Shine,'' Kylie Jenner Has a New Song That Even Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Loving

It's the music collab that needs to happen: the Jonas Brothers feat. Kylie Jenner.
Joe Jonas proved he's a big fan of Kylie's singing skills when he and wife Sophie Turner rocked out to her newest jingle and shared their lip syncing skills on TikTok.
Joe posted a video on Friday, Oct. 9, of the showbiz spouses singing "Wasted," a new mini song that Kylie debuted on the Oct. 8 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
The iconic moment took place at a family dinner during a tumultuous trip to Palm Springs. Kylie ordered some of her fav, Don Julio 1942 tequila, asking for "42 on the rocks and a ginger ale."
The 23-year-old then sung out, ""Cause I'm gonna get wasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I'm about to go for my second one." She turned to Kourtney Kardashian and asked, "Kourtney, what the f--k are you on?!"
Kylie's sister replied, "I don't know what's going on, so I'm just appreciating my bread." Same, Kourtney, same.
But clearly Joe and Sophie knew what was going on, as they turned the tune into the at-home karaoke night of our dreams. Wearing sweats and carrying a water bottle, Sophie reenacted tipsy Kylie. Meanwhile, Joe played Kourtney, dipping his spoon into some Menchie's frozen yogurt in place of her dinner roll.
Honestly, who needs "Rise and Shine" after this?
Kylie sung the now-famous wake up tune to daughter Stormi Webster, 2, in a clip that went viral in October 2019. The popstar-in-the-making got the attention of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.
Ariana asked, "can I sample." And of course the answer was yes. Kylie wrote back, "As long as i'm in music video," which seems pretty likely since mom Kris Jenner made a cameo in Ariana's "Thank U, Next" music vid in 2018.
Most importantly, though, "Rise and Shine" was Stormi-approved...Even though she mistakenly thought the song was a part of dad Travis Scott's music catalog. Stormi, who recently headed to school in style with a $12,000 Hermes backpack, performed the song to Kylie in return, making for a sweet mother-daughter moment.
If all goes well, Kylie could cash in on her new "Wasted" tune like she did with her debut single. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wasted no time making merch emblazoned with "Rise and Shine" last year.
She even performed it at a holiday party with KKW Beauty, but vowed she would sell tickets in the future: "Next time, I'm getting f--king paid."
Maybe she'd make an exception by performing it at a future playdate between little Stormi and Willa, the 2-month-old daughter of Joe and Sophie.
It's safe to say that Mr. and Mrs. Jonas are almost as excited as we are for Kylie to drop an album someday.