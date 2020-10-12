Add To Calendar: Justin Bieber's Crocs Drop Tomorrow!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Tomorrow is the big day: The new Justin Bieber Crocs collab launches! The Biebs is a big fan of Crocs himself, and the limited edition pair he's dropping comes in the signature yellow of his clothing brand, Drew House. The Crocs come with eight Jibbitz charms on them and retail for $59.99.

"I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally," the Grammy Award-winning singer says. "With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear."