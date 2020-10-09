Lucille Ball's Great-Granddaughter Desiree S. Anzalone Dead at 31 After Battle With Breast Cancer

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Sr.'s great-granddaughter Desiree S. Anzalone has died after a battle with breast cancer. She was 31.

According to family members, Desiree passed away peacefully on Sept. 27 at Smilow Cancer Center in Connecticut.

"She was so special," Desiree's mom Julia Arnaz shared with People. "All our children are special, but this little girl was something else. We were [best friends]. We are still."

"She was so beautiful, just so so beautiful inside and out," Julia added. "She really, really reminded me a lot of my grandmother, more so than I."

According to Desiree's obituary, the Stratford, Conn., resident had various talents including art, song writing, poetry and playing piano. She was described as an "old soul who loved 60's and 70's music."

"Desiree was a lover of animals & people but most of all she loved life," her obituary stated. "She will be missed deeply by all but will live forever in our hearts."