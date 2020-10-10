Celebrate National Handbag Day With Nordstrom Rack's Flash Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's National Handbag Day (who knew such a wonderful thing existed?), and Nordstrom Rack is celebrating with a flash sale. That's right: They have an amazing sale on handbags going on right now. It already ends on the 13th, so be sure to shop quick!
Below, some handbags at a discount that we're been eyeing from Coach, Marc Jacobs and more of our favorite brands.
Coach Turnlock Leather Hobo Bag
This gorgeous pebbled leather hobo bag has a classic turn-lock closure and comes in three colors. It can be worn over-the-shoulder or crossbody.
Marc Jacobs The Grind Tote
Enter: Your perfect new work bag. It's made of a classic pebbled leather.
Madewell Simple Circle Crossbody Bag
This simple leather circle crossbody bag comes in two colors and is uber-affordable.
Marc Jacobs Empire City Mini Messenger Leather Crossbody Bag
Add a pop of blue to your outfit with this crossbody bag that also comes in two other colors. It's made of leather and has a fold-over front flap.
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Leather Crossbody
You'll get so much wear out of this taupe, leather crossbody with a chain-link top handle.
