Taking a Look Back at Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Great Love Story

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Deborra-Lee Furness can still recall that first smitten-at-first-sight encounter with Hugh Jackman.

"We just had this amazing connection," Furness said in 2020 on Anh's Brush With Fame about her husband of what was then 24 years. "And I feel blessed that I experienced that I feel like I met my soulmate, whatever that is."

And for the nearly three decades before to their surprise split announcement Sept. 15, Jackman made sure that he continued to define "soulmate" for his partner, amiably subscribing to the "happy wife, happy life" motto that's so popular to repeat but proves rather difficult for a lot of celebrities to implement.

But the Tony winner didn't mind putting in the work, considering that's how they got together—and stayed together—in the first place.

They met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli, a 10-episode drama in which Jackman played a prisoner who suffered a trauma during his transport to jail, and Furness was the prison psychologist trying to help him recover his memory.