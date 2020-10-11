Mindy KalingKendall & KylieKatharine McPheePeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Watch K-Pop Stars Jae Park and Nichkhun Guest Star and Sing in Disney’s Big Hero 6

During a panel at New York Comic Con, Disney announced season three of Big Hero 6 finds K-pop stars Nickhun and Jae Park Sing as members of a crime-fighting boy band.

By Jonathan Borge Oct 11, 2020 8:30 PMTags
TVDisneyCelebritiesK-Popping
Two K-pop superstars have officially been given an animated makeover!

During a New York Comic Con panel on Sunday, Oct. 11, the stars and producers behind Disney's colorful cartoon series Big Hero 6: The Series announced they scored two musically-gifted guest stars for season three: Nichkhun Horvejkul and Jae Park, members of IRL boy bands 2PM and DAY6, respectively

So what roles will they take on? They both play animated boy band members who just so happen to fight crime and battle fantastical villains as a side hustle. Specifically, Nichkhun will play twins Dae and Hyun-Ki, one half of the boy band 4 2 Sing, while Jae Park will play another set of twins, Kwang-Sun and Ye Joon, also 4 2 Sing members.

In an exclusive clip of their Big Hero 6 debut, the K-pop stars' characters sing as they take on evil robots and, um, also master their choreography at the same time. 

Your Guide to K-Pop From BTS and Beyond

The official description for the episode reads as follows: "It's summer in San Fransokyo, but the Big Hero 6 team is not getting a break. When Noodle Burger Boy, everybody's favorite fast food fiend, assembles a team of evil robots, it's mascot mayhem! And there's more… from a crime fighting boy band to a lethal super-spy, Hiro, Baymax and the gang are taking it to the next level!" 

And because you'll be wondering after watching the clip, the name of the catchy song they debut is called "Beautiful On the Outside."

 

Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images, Jim Spellman/Getty Images

This episode of Big Hero 6: The Series premieres on Monday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Disney XD and DisneyNow.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

