Chrisley Knows Best Teases a Possible Drug Deal, Truffle Pigs and More in All-New Trailer

A drug deal, truffle pigs and neon hair.

These are three things we never thought we'd see on Chrisley Knows Best. However, in this exclusive super tease for the November return of all-new episodes, we witness just that and so much more.

Patriarch Todd Chrisley sounds off in the teaser, "I have uncovered the biggest drug deal in Tennessee."

After footage of a neighbor buying plants out of a van is shown, Todd is seen instructing his son Chase to "take some pictures."

Chase responds, "I'm not going over there."

As the trailer continues, Chase is seen accompanying Nanny Faye to a farm, where they meet truffle pigs.

Nanny Faye explains, "We want to try to go into the truffle business."

While Nanny seems to be a natural on the farm, Chase is skittish around the animals.

He exclaims, "Nanny, you're gonna get bit."

Speaking of Nanny Faye, she bravely let's granddaughter Savannah Chrisley dye her hair. And, if you know Savannah's cosmetology track record, you know why that is a risk.