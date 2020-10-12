Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Everything You Need to Know This Week
Kristin CavallariEmily in ParisCardi BPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Chrisley Knows Best Teases a Possible Drug Deal, Truffle Pigs and More in All-New Trailer

In this all-new Chrisley Knows Best super tease, Todd Chrisley attempts to uncover a neighborhood drug deal. Plus, Nanny Faye gets neon hair!

By Alyssa Ray Oct 12, 2020 2:00 PMTags
TVFamilyReality TVExclusivesUSA NetworkTodd ChrisleyEntertainmentSavannah Chrisley
Related: Todd Chrisley Shuts Down Awkward Conversation

A drug deal, truffle pigs and neon hair.

These are three things we never thought we'd see on Chrisley Knows Best. However, in this exclusive super tease for the November return of all-new episodes, we witness just that and so much more.

Patriarch Todd Chrisley sounds off in the teaser, "I have uncovered the biggest drug deal in Tennessee."

After footage of a neighbor buying plants out of a van is shown, Todd is seen instructing his son Chase to "take some pictures."

Chase responds, "I'm not going over there."

As the trailer continues, Chase is seen accompanying Nanny Faye to a farm, where they meet truffle pigs.

Nanny Faye explains, "We want to try to go into the truffle business."

While Nanny seems to be a natural on the farm, Chase is skittish around the animals.

He exclaims, "Nanny, you're gonna get bit."

Speaking of Nanny Faye, she bravely let's granddaughter Savannah Chrisley dye her hair. And, if you know Savannah's cosmetology track record, you know why that is a risk.

read
Savannah Chrisley Slams "False" Rumors About Dad Todd Chrisley Causing Nic Kerdiles Split

With tinfoil in her hair, the Chrisley Knows Best grandmother asks, "How's it going back there, Savannah?"

After the 23-year-old says, "Oops," her grandmother inquires, "What have you done?"

An optimistic Savannah states, "If you go outside at night, you're not gonna need a flashlight."

Trending Stories

1

Monday Cheat Sheet: Kristin Cavallari's New Man & Cardi B's Old Flame

2

Here’s What Lucas Bravo Has to Say to Emily in Paris Critics

3

Cardi B Kisses Offset at Lavish Birthday Party One Month After Divorce

Other trailer highlights include a makeshift drive-in movie theater, a forgotten Father's Day and so much more.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, Nov. 12 on USA Network.

USA Network

Binge past episodes of Chrisley Knows Best on Peacock now.

(E!, USA Network and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Monday Cheat Sheet: Kristin Cavallari's New Man & Cardi B's Old Flame

2

Here’s What Lucas Bravo Has to Say to Emily in Paris Critics

3

Cardi B Kisses Offset at Lavish Birthday Party One Month After Divorce

4

Kristin Cavallari Spotted Kissing Comedian During Chicago Outing

5

Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media Following Pregnancy Loss