Why Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Are So "Inspired" By American Idol's 2020 PCAs Nomination

They're going to the People's Choice Awards!
American Idol is up for an E! People's Choice Award for the Competition Show of 2020, which means they've got a lot to celebrate. Scott Tweedie recently caught up with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to see how they feel about the huge honor.
"We're just so happy to be able to be here to do it safely in person," Katy shared with E! News exclusively, adding, "And still kind of bring a little hope in a real weird time."
Lionel also shared in her excitement and thanked fans for always supporting the show. He also promised they'll kick things into high-gear if they win.
"We're inspired because they're inspired," he shared. "The good part about this is they motivate us, and so now with this People's Choice Award, the fact that we're nominated, you know how big that is? In this great big world of distraction. We have fans that are going, 'We want this,' and we're in the final group."
Lastly he encouraged fans to go vote for the popular series. "All we want to say is vote for us guys," Lionel said. "If that's the case, we'll even work harder, because we love doing what we do."
Plus, American Idol auditions are still happening with three open calls dates on October 20, 23 and 28. These auditions will be virtual over Zoom in front of a producer, just like the Idol Across America initiative, so it's never been easier to audition and make your dreams come true!
Keep scrolling to see all the other TV shows nominated for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Go to the official site to vote for your favorites. Voting ends Oct. 23!