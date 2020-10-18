Chrissy TeigenBen AffleckEmily in ParisPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Lil Nas X's Best Style Moments Prove He's a Fashion Daredevil

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 18, 2020 12:00 PMTags
A one of a kind fashion icon!

Lil Nas X has taken the world by storm in the last few years. After busting on the scene with his huge, record-breaking hit "Old Town Road," the musician has found ways to keep himself in the spotlight with his amazing tunes and his even more daring fashion sense.

His style can never be pinned down, and when he shows up to an award show or music event, you never know what to expect, but one thing is always certain—its epic! That's why he's a nominee for the Style Star award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.

Lil Nas X has managed to keep breaking molds with his unique and signature style that combines both contemporary chic clothing and bright pops of color. Long live the hot pink Versace suit he wore to the 2020 Grammys!

If you're not familiar with Lil Nas X's fashion game, then let us enlighten you. We've rounded up his best looks in honor of his PCAs nom.

Scroll through the gallery below to see exactly why Lil Nas X is one of the most stylish men in the music industry.

Scroll through the gallery below to see exactly why Lil Nas X is one of the most stylish men in the music industry.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Pink Perfection

Lil Nas X's most high-fashion look to date has to be his jaw-dropping pink Versace number from the 2020 Grammys complete with sexy harnesses, belts and tons of gold studs.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Cool Cowboy

The rapper goes true county (with a hint of latex) in all black for the 2019 CMA Awards.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for BuzzFeed
Rainbow Bright

The super star's colorful, holographic performance look by Krone is outta this world.

Noam Galai/Getty Images
Neon Dream

Lil Nas X looks cooler than cooler in this bright chartreuse ensemble during a radio interview in NYC.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Orange You Glad

The young star is giving us '90s vibes in this orange printed top and coordinating pants.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
No Shirt, No Problem

The Grammy winner brings Western dress to the 2000s in this cutting edge blue cowboy look with animal print and floral details, not to mention the pop of skin without a shirt.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lime Time

Lil Nas X arrived to the 2019 AMAs in a futuristic lime green outfit and matching shoes.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Rawr

The "Old Town Road" crooner looks straight off the runway in this fierce animal print suit.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ Men of the Year 2019
Blue Man

Lil Nas X sports a sheer shirt under a blue suit for GQ's 2019 Men of the Year party.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Glitter Guy

For the MTV VMAs, the rapper dazzles in a sparkly silver suit and lacy white blouse.



