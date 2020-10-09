Alyssa Milano Suffering "Extreme" Hair Loss and "Brain Fog" Months After Coronavirus Battle

Alyssa Milano is still feeling the impact of coronavirus.

Back in August, the actress revealed on social media that she had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. And on the Oct. 9 episode of The Dr. Oz Show, the 47-year-old explained that she still hasn't completely recovered from her illness. One major lingering symptom Alyssa has experienced is losing her hair.

"It's hard, especially when you're an actor and so much of your identity is wrapped up in those things, like having long silky hair and clean skin," she told Dr. Oz. "Along with that also, I have the brain fog, which, again, as an actress, as someone who has to memorize dialogue and be able to emote, and respond, and be on my toes, it's frightening."

The actress, who has starred in major projects such as Charmed and Who's the Boss?, also recalled the early signs that she wasn't feeling her best.