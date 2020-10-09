Chris Pratt Reveals His Secret Rubik’s Cube Talent

While everyone else was making banana bread in quarantine, Chris Pratt had better things to do.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star is showing off his serious speed skills on the Rubik's Cube. In an Instagram video posted on Oct. 9, Chris solved the complicated cube in under a minute. Since Instagram only allows for 60-second videos (anything above that becomes an IG TV video) we know he's definitely within that time frame.

"I've been trying all year to solve a Rubik's Cube in under a minute so I can post it to Instagram," he wrote. "I finally did it!!! The world record is like 5 seconds. Which is actually done by using dark magic I think? So. That doesn't count in my book. Just kidding. The kids who do the Rubik's cube in under ten seconds are my heroes. Stuck in quarantine!? Get you a Rubik's Cube!"

Real Country host Graham Bunn commented under the post, "Challenge accepted @prattprattpratt !!!! A minute is TOUGH!!!!!" so we might get another fast and furious Rubik's Cube video in the future.