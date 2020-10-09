Want a Vintage Camera Phone Case Like Emily in Paris? Here's Where to Get One

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Have you binged Emily in Paris yet? If you have, chances are you're obsessed with Lily Collins' chic vintage camera phone case. We know where you can get one just like it!

Thankfully, there are a bunch of online outlets that have a range of options to choose from. Some of our favorites come from Redbubble, where you can find a variety of vintage-inspired cases, even including those old-school disposable cameras. Casetify has some neat options as well, including classic and vintage silhouettes. We also loved the ones you can find at Zazzle and Society6, too.

But if you want some suggestions to help you choose, we picked out some faves and shared them down below. Shop 'em to protect your phone in style!