These Secrets From Jennifer Aniston's Trainer Taryn Toomey Will Get You Toned—But That’s Not All

The physical premise of her hour-long boutique fitness class—which has transitioned from palo santo-scented studios in NYC, Los Angeles and Vancouver to the $40-a-month streaming service on her site due to COVID—is no joke. Participants commit to doing one strength-training move (read: mountain climbers, squats or jumping jacks) for the length of a full song.

"It's a mat-based practice that is music-driven," Toomey explains. "We repeat one movement for an entire song, close our eyes and observe what our mind does around the feeling, understanding that our mind is simply an organ, its function is to think, and it will create thoughts, especially when you're on the edge of change."

So as you're sweating through, say, your 38th burpee, the instructor is guiding you through how to release whatever mental stress or negative emotion might be blocking you at any given time.