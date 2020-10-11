Mindy KalingKendall & KylieKatharine McPheePeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

The 8 Best Deals From Walmart's Big Save Event to Shop Before Prime Day

They have steep discounts on electronics, home, toys, beauty, fashion and more!

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 11, 2020 11:00 PMTags
Life/StyleShoppingShopShop Sales
E-Comm: The TK Best Deals From Walmart Big Save SaleE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Move over Prime Day: Walmart's Big Save Event starts today, and you don't want to miss it. It includes steep discounts on electronics, home, toys, beauty, fashion and more. Plus, free two-day shipping will be available on orders over $35 for eligible items. Be sure to shop fast, because this sale is only running through Oct. 15!

You can also sign up for Walmart Plus to score free unlimited delivery, member prices on fuel and more for only $13 a month or $98 a year. You can start a 15 day trial for free.

But first, some highlights from the Big Save Event below!

read
Save up To 70% at Wayfair's October Clearance

Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boots

Prep for fall showers with the classic Hunter tall rain boots, available in 13 different colors and finishes.

$150
$70
Walmart

IonVac Robot Vacuum

Here's your perfect chance to invest in a robot vacuum. This one connects to your Wi-Fi and is self-charging.

$180
$99
Walmart

Trending Stories

1

Kristin Cavallari Spotted Kissing Comedian During Chicago Outing

2

Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media Following Pregnancy Loss

3

Cardi B Kisses Offset at Lavish Birthday Party One Month After Divorce

Scoop Printed Maxi Shirt Dress

This maxi shirt dress will bring you into the cooler months with its long sleeves. It has a wildflower print.

$59
$40
Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot

This isn't just any old pressure cooker—it's covered in a vintage floral print. It has six different uses and will become your new must-have.

$99
$49
Walmart

Best Choice Products 250-Piece Kids STEM 3D Magnetic Building Block Tile Toy Play Set

You'll want to snatch up this play set for a holiday gift. Your kid can create cool 3D buildings with the mini tiles that connect via magnets.

$115
$65
Walmart

Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player 2019

This streaming player offers great picture quality. 

$79
$69
Walmart

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party

Have fun with the original four-player Mario Party series board game mode in this game. Whoever gets the most stars is the winner!

$60
$40
Walmart

JVC 55 Inch Roku Smart LED TV

This smart TV allows you to stream your favorite shows as well as enjoy free movies, news and more. 

$399
$248
Walmart

Up next, Wayfair is your one-stop-shop for all holiday décor. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Kristin Cavallari Spotted Kissing Comedian During Chicago Outing

2

Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media Following Pregnancy Loss

3

Cardi B Kisses Offset at Lavish Birthday Party One Month After Divorce

4

SNL Perfectly Parodies the Fly That Landed on Mike Pence’s Head

5
Exclusive

Inside Cardi B's Vegas Birthday Party with Offset, Kylie Jenner & More