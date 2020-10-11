The 8 Best Deals From Walmart's Big Save Event to Shop Before Prime Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Move over Prime Day: Walmart's Big Save Event starts today, and you don't want to miss it. It includes steep discounts on electronics, home, toys, beauty, fashion and more. Plus, free two-day shipping will be available on orders over $35 for eligible items. Be sure to shop fast, because this sale is only running through Oct. 15!
You can also sign up for Walmart Plus to score free unlimited delivery, member prices on fuel and more for only $13 a month or $98 a year. You can start a 15 day trial for free.
But first, some highlights from the Big Save Event below!
Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boots
Prep for fall showers with the classic Hunter tall rain boots, available in 13 different colors and finishes.
IonVac Robot Vacuum
Here's your perfect chance to invest in a robot vacuum. This one connects to your Wi-Fi and is self-charging.
Scoop Printed Maxi Shirt Dress
This maxi shirt dress will bring you into the cooler months with its long sleeves. It has a wildflower print.
The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot
This isn't just any old pressure cooker—it's covered in a vintage floral print. It has six different uses and will become your new must-have.
Best Choice Products 250-Piece Kids STEM 3D Magnetic Building Block Tile Toy Play Set
You'll want to snatch up this play set for a holiday gift. Your kid can create cool 3D buildings with the mini tiles that connect via magnets.
Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player 2019
This streaming player offers great picture quality.
Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party
Have fun with the original four-player Mario Party series board game mode in this game. Whoever gets the most stars is the winner!
JVC 55 Inch Roku Smart LED TV
This smart TV allows you to stream your favorite shows as well as enjoy free movies, news and more.
