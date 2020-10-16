Kendall Jenner's Best Looks Prove She's Always Been a Fashion Icon

She's on her best model behavior!

Kendall Jenner comes from one of the most famous families in the world, but she's always strutted her stuff and marched to the beat of her own drum. That's one of the reasons she's a nominee for the Style Star award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.

The model and reality star has become a fashion icon in her own right. Whether its her sleek street style or walking the runway at fashion week, she's always finding ways to take the world by storm with her chic looks.

When you're one of the biggest style icons in the world, who do you take notes from? For Kendall her muse is actually someone in her family! "I have a couple [style icons]. Right now, I think it's my grandma," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told E! News.

