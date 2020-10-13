Find Out Why Kim Zolciak Is Totally Freaking Out on Don't Be Tardy

An overarching fear.
The Biermann bunch loaded up into an RV and hit the road on last week's season 8 premiere of Don't Be Tardy, checking off Nashville from their long list of destinations as part of their five-week, cross-country road trip.
Next stop? St. Louis, Missouri!
More specifically, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her husband Kroy and their six kids are headed to the iconic St. Louis Gateway Arch, and lucky for fans of the Bravo show, we've got an exclusive sneak peek.
In the above clip, the "Littles," a.k.a. Kroy Jagger (9), Kash Kade (8) and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren (6), are all thrilled to be visiting the monument, but that's not exactly the case for Ariana and her big sister Brielle.
"I'm telling you, the gods do not want us here," the eldest Biermann child says as the RV takes a beating from a heavy rainstorm.
However, Kim and Kroy are determined to make the best of the situation, with the latter declaring, "We're going to the arch...rain coats, umbrellas, it's happening!"
Plus, as Ariana points out to Brielle, once the family passes through St. Louis, they're onto more exciting destinations like Arizona, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
As the clip continues, the Littles are still marveling over the sight of the Arch as they all unload from the RV. But when one of them asks if they can go inside and to the top, the extremely claustrophobic Kim begins to lose her cool.
"Dude, that is sketch as s--t. What do you mean somebody goes up in it?" she asks Kroy before pondering if "anybody's ever been stuck."
"They have yeah, but they get them out," Kroy responds. "They're not currently stuck. Not their coffin."
Kim isn't amused at Kroy's jokes, though!
"Unless you're claustrophobic, you can't understand," she tells him, going on to explain her fear of enclosed spaces in a solo confessional. "I'm severely claustrophobic. Like, the thought of being in the elevator and the door not opening stresses me out."
Outside the Arch, Kim continues to panic.
"I think my blood pressure's, like, tripled," she adds.
