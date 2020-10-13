Find Out Why Kim Zolciak Is Totally Freaking Out on Don't Be Tardy

An overarching fear.

The Biermann bunch loaded up into an RV and hit the road on last week's season 8 premiere of Don't Be Tardy, checking off Nashville from their long list of destinations as part of their five-week, cross-country road trip.

Next stop? St. Louis, Missouri!

More specifically, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her husband Kroy and their six kids are headed to the iconic St. Louis Gateway Arch, and lucky for fans of the Bravo show, we've got an exclusive sneak peek.

In the above clip, the "Littles," a.k.a. Kroy Jagger (9), Kash Kade (8) and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren (6), are all thrilled to be visiting the monument, but that's not exactly the case for Ariana and her big sister Brielle.

"I'm telling you, the gods do not want us here," the eldest Biermann child says as the RV takes a beating from a heavy rainstorm.

However, Kim and Kroy are determined to make the best of the situation, with the latter declaring, "We're going to the arch...rain coats, umbrellas, it's happening!"