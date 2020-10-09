Brie Bella Reveals She Got Her Tubes Tied

Brie Bella recently revealed some major news about the future of her family: she underwent a procedure to get her tubes tied.

The Total Bellas star, who's married to Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), made the announcement on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, explaining that she had her "tubes cut out" following the birth of their second child, Buddy Dessert Danielson, on Aug. 1.

"I don't know if I told people, but I got my tubes cut out," Brie said alongside her twin sister Nikki Bella, who recently welcomed a child of her own, 2-month-old Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

"Yep! This mama ain't having any more babies," Brie added. She and Bryan are also parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson.

The former WWE Divas champion didn't say much else about her decision or the surgery, but she did note that her scar from the procedure is "doing a lot better."