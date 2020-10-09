The Pearsons Are Back! See the First Poster For This Is Us Season 5

"This season changes us forever."

That's the promise the producers are making for season five of This Is Us, which finally premieres Tuesday, October 27. In the exclusive first look at key art for the Emmy-winning NBC hit, the Big Three are once again front and center. This time, however, they're united by the quote above.

As expected, the new poster finds Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan in character along with a baby, which is most likely the baby girl Kate and Toby adopt in the future, as we learned during the explosive season four finale. Across the new images, the Pearsons are all smiles as they enjoy an emotional moment with their partners. Well, everyone but Kevin, who's flying solo, though that's probably subject to change.

Though This Is Us was initially scheduled to return in November, NBC bumped up the season five premiere date to October last month, drawing up more anticipation for the series' penultimate season.