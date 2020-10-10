Check Out the Beverly Hills, 90210 Stars, Then & Now

No need to avert your eyes!

Despite being off the air for two decades, Beverly Hills, 90210 has dominated headlines this past week after Jessica Alba claimed she had to follow a strict stipulation during her stint as a guest star in 1998: She couldn't make eye contact with any of the hit series' stars.

"Which was really strange when you're, like, trying to do a scene with them," the actress said during her recent appearance on First We Feast's Hot Ones. "It was like, 'You're not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you'll be thrown off the set.'"

9021-Oh. My. Drama.

Since Alba's comments went viral, several of the OG stars, including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green, have responded to the allegation.

But, c'mon, as any 90210 fan knows, the no-eye-contact rule is far from the juiciest on-set secret to be revealed over the years. We're talking trashed dressing rooms, fist fights and firings.

Still, the cast managed to come back together for 2019's reunion series BH90210, with the tongue-in-cheek show poking fun at the antics from their original run.