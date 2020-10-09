Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Have First "Date Night" Since Welcoming Baby Girl

Date night!
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik stepped into the other room for some alone time on Thursday, Oct. 8. The supermodel and former One Direction star, who welcomed their first child together in September, cooked a delicious meal for their first official date night since becoming parents. According to Gigi's Instagram Story, the dinner menu included butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta.
"Mom & dad's first date night," the 25-year-old star captioned a photo of their meal. "She's in the other room with Oma but miss her sm lol."
A source recently shared with E! News that Gigi and Zayn are spending time with their baby girl on the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania.
"They feel peaceful staying there for now," the insider said. "Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."
When in need, Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid, has been there to help the couple. As the source explained, "She is their built-in nurse and they are so grateful to have her."
The insider also offered some insight on how Gigi is adjusting to life as a new mom.
"Gigi is very tired but is already an amazing mom," the insider shared. "The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn't complained and is very elated to be a mom."
Zayn, 27, announced their daughter's arrival on Sept. 23. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he tweeted. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."
Later that same day, Gigi also shared the news on her Instagram page along with a photo of dad and daughter. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," she wrote to her followers. "So in love."