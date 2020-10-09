Mindy Kaling Gives Birth to a Baby Boy: All the Details on Her Top-Secret Pregnancy

Never Have I Ever kept a bigger secret than Mindy Kaling. The actress just revealed that she has welcomed her second child during quarantine.
Mindy finally told all on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, Oct. 8, saying that she gave birth to a baby boy named Spencer on Sept. 3. The son joins her 2-year-old daughter Katherine.
"I'm telling it for the first time now. It feels so strange," Mindy told Stephen Colbert. "This is news to a lot of people. It's true!"
How did she manage to keep it top secret for so long? E! News has the exclusive details on her pregnancy.
"Mindy is so thrilled," a source told E! News. "Keeping it private was easier this time because of quarantine. All of her work was done through Zoom."
The source explained how Mindy, 41, was able to pull off the big surprise and how she first wanted to spill the beans.
"She had originally planned to reveal the pregnancy at the Met Gala, but that obviously didn't happen. Because she was in the early months of pregnancy when she went to the Oscars, nobody knew or could tell," the source said.
Indeed, Mindy attended the 2020 Oscars with her Office co-star B.J. Novak. Earlier this week, Mindy told Good Morning America that B.J., who is Katherine's godfather, has been in her "pandemic pod." She added, "He's great with kids. And so it's been really nice to have his energy in the house."
As for keeping quiet on social media, Mindy didn't need to use Photoshop. It wasn't difficult to hide her bump due to clever photo angles.
"Mindy actually hasn't been editing herself or her belly in any of her photos," the source told E! News. "She carried out instead of wide, and she was careful to shoot from specific angles, so you couldn't tell she was pregnant from the pictures of her on social. If you looked at her straight on, you couldn't tell she was pregnant."
During quarantine, Mindy has also been working on writing the script for Legally Blonde 3 and released Never Have I Ever, the TV show for which she serves as executive producer, on Netflix in April.
She has not publicly revealed the identities of her children's fathers. "My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I'm not going to talk to anyone else about it," she told The New York Times in 2019.
Mindy describes herself as "a single mom" and has admitted she was "terrified" to raise her daughter alone.
In her new collection of essays, Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes), she acknowledged that dating is "complicated" for her.
"Sometimes it's the most liberating and lucky feeling in the world," the comedian wrote. "Sometimes I am just so grateful to be an independent woman doing what I want, when I want, that I could cry with gratitude."
Mindy reportedly dated Benjamin Nugent from 2008-2012, after dating B.J. from 2005-2007.
Read more insights from her book here.