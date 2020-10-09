Brian Austin Green Was Surprised He Stumped The Masked Singer Panel

It's not often that a contestant on The Masked Singer manages to fool the panel, but Brian Austin Green did it.

He got to perform as the Giraffe twice before being unmasked, and the panel were so close and yet so very far in every guess they threw out there. Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong took a Megan Fox clue and thought it was Shia LaBoeuf while Robin Thicke was absolutely sure it was Travis Barker from Blink-182. They were all pleasantly surprised to discover that it was BAG, former star of Beverly Hills 90210, and Green was surprised that no one got it right—especially his lifelong friend Thicke.

"I told the producers early on when they asked me to do the show, I was like, 'Listen, you know, I grew up with Robin. He knows my voice. He knows like the timbre of it. He knows my cadence," Green told E! News. "He's known me since before puberty; he's known my voice forever."

Thicke noted that he couldn't put a face to the voice and ended up going in a "totally different direction."