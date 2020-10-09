Katharine McPheePerez Hilton BombshellsBachelor NationPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos
Here’s What Happened to Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring After Max Ehrich Split

Did Demi Lovato return Max Ehrich's engagement ring? Following her breakup with the soap star, new details have emerged about the whereabouts of the diamond.

Did Demi Lovato give back her engagement ring? 

Nearly two weeks after their split, Demi officially returned the sparkler to Max Ehrich earlier this week, according to a source. Though the ring was initially valued at over $1 million, the rock Max popped the question with wasn't actually brand new. "Part of the ring was made from a diamond that was hers," the insider shared with E! News. "Part of it was his."

Demi and Max's whirlwind romance began in March, right around the time the world locked down amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor—he recently appeared on the TV series American Princess—proposed to the "Give Your Heart a Break" singer in July.

Though the pair gushed over one another on Instagram following the engagement, a source claimed that Demi's family and friends were "warning" her about Max and believed it was "best" for Demi to end things with him "sooner than later."

 

Shortly after the September breakup, Max stated he learned of the split through the tabloids—something a source for E! said is untrue. "Demi did tell him beforehand," an insider said at the time, adding that he was causing drama as a way to of "trying to stay relevant."

Either way: Demi is apparently done with the soap star. "Demi wants no contact with Max at this point," a source told E!. "She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him."

Following her breakup, Demi dropped her newest single "Still Have Me." And while she doesn't note the inspiration, it's clear she's using her talent to move forward. As she wrote on Instagram at the time, "Music is always there for me..."

