Here’s What Happened to Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring After Max Ehrich Split

Did Demi Lovato give back her engagement ring?

Nearly two weeks after their split, Demi officially returned the sparkler to Max Ehrich earlier this week, according to a source. Though the ring was initially valued at over $1 million, the rock Max popped the question with wasn't actually brand new. "Part of the ring was made from a diamond that was hers," the insider shared with E! News. "Part of it was his."

Demi and Max's whirlwind romance began in March, right around the time the world locked down amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor—he recently appeared on the TV series American Princess—proposed to the "Give Your Heart a Break" singer in July.

Though the pair gushed over one another on Instagram following the engagement, a source claimed that Demi's family and friends were "warning" her about Max and believed it was "best" for Demi to end things with him "sooner than later."