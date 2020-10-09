Mindy KalingKatharine McPheePerez Hilton BombshellsPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Taylor Swift, Ashley Benson & More Celebs Give This $65 Necklace Their Vote

Shop a voter necklace that gives to charity!

If you're proud to be a voter, let the world know. Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Ashley Benson, Sophia Bush, Zoey Deutch, Joey King and more have been rocking a $65 "voter" necklace from Stella and Bow that you can buy too. It's made in collaboration with the public awareness campaign I am a voter. Thirty dollars from each necklace sold is donated to the campaign, so this is both a feel-good and chic purchase.

I Am a Voter. x Stella and Bow Necklace

This minimalistic necklace is available in gold vermeil and sterling silver. It will ship in one to three weeks.

$65
Stella and Bow

Freya Set

P.S. Have you been wondering what T.Swift was wearing in her iconic Biden cookie Twitter photo? It's this set from Free People, minus the dress overtop. Naturally the blue shade sold out in a snap, but you can still purchase it in four other hues. 

$128
Free People

