Taylor Swift, Ashley Benson & More Celebs Give This $65 Necklace Their Vote

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're proud to be a voter, let the world know. Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Ashley Benson, Sophia Bush, Zoey Deutch, Joey King and more have been rocking a $65 "voter" necklace from Stella and Bow that you can buy too. It's made in collaboration with the public awareness campaign I am a voter. Thirty dollars from each necklace sold is donated to the campaign, so this is both a feel-good and chic purchase.
Shop the necklace and more below!
I Am a Voter. x Stella and Bow Necklace
This minimalistic necklace is available in gold vermeil and sterling silver. It will ship in one to three weeks.
Freya Set
P.S. Have you been wondering what T.Swift was wearing in her iconic Biden cookie Twitter photo? It's this set from Free People, minus the dress overtop. Naturally the blue shade sold out in a snap, but you can still purchase it in four other hues.
Up next, Wayfair is your one-stop-shop for all holiday décor. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!