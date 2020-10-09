Blake Jenner Breaks Silence on Melissa Benoist's Domestic Violence Claims Nearly One Year Later

Blake Jenner addressed ex-wife Melissa Benoist's accusations of domestic violence. He claimed he also experienced abuse during their marriage.

In the lengthy statement posted to his Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 8, the actor wrote that in the 11 months since the actress went public with her claims, he's reflected on their time together, explaining that he stayed silent "out of shame and fear." He continued, "But I know this is something that needs to be addressed, not just publicly, but also privately with the individual directly affected and with myself."

He went on to explain that his marriage to Melissa was filled with "moments of jealousy, bouts of insecurity, and volatility," which he claimed was caused by broken childhoods.

Blake then added that he wanted to divorce Melissa, but chose not to out of a sense of obligation. "Even in those moments where I was determined to leave because it would have been the healthier choice, I felt as though I couldn't leave when someone I loved was asking me to stay. It was a relationship with a foundation rooted in co-dependency, which had dire consequences," he explained.