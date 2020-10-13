Celebrate Rihanna's 2020 PCAs Style Star Nomination With Her Best Fashion Moments Ever

She's shining bright like a diamond!

Rihanna is one of the nominees for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards for the Style Star of 2020. She's a musician, businesswoman and a fashion icon. There's pretty much nothing she can't do! Rihanna defines fashion as freedom.

"'Freedom is the comfortability of a piece and being who you are a thousand percent," she told E! News in February at New York Fashion Week. "'Cause I guess there's a lot of discomfort based on the barriers that society puts on you. What they tell you should be, shouldn't be, look like, not look like, talk like, dress like and to just be OK with whatever it is that you feel and are. That to me is the ultimate freedom."

She's stayed true to those words and has always used her wardrobe to set the tone for who she is and what she stands for. Recently, she collaborated with ASAI to create a Black Lives Matter dress in support of the organization and other organizations fighting for justice. One of the many reasons she's a true style icon.