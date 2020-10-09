Here's What Caused Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Shocking Fight on KUWTK

Trouble in Palm Springs.

On Thursday, Oct. 8's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner found themselves in an upsetting altercation. Ironically, this dramatic situation arose while the whole family was in Palm Springs for bonding time.

Why? Because Kris Jenner had finally watched Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's physical fight from last season.

"Part of my job is to make sure that the girls are getting along right now," Kris explained in a confessional ahead of the trip. "I'm a firm believer that if there's a problem and if there's tensions amongst people, we have to get together and have some quality family time."

Yet, while planning the getaway to the Palm Springs house, Kris revealed that Kendall was the only hold out. Understandably, the supermodel felt wary about the trip as the coronavirus pandemic was escalating.

"I don't know," the runway maven noted to her mom and Corey Gamble. "I just feel like it's a lot of people. Is it not?"

The momager responded, "It is a lot of people, but I think we're due for a good bonding session."