Wayfair Is Your One-Stop-Shop for All Holiday Décor

Shop their huge selection of Christmas trees, string lights and more!

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 08, 2020 10:23 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are here… or at least at Wayfair they are. Wayfair has a huge selection of holiday décor, from Christmas trees to string lights, available right now, much of which is even on sale. 

Below, shop some of the best pieces we've found that are anything but cheesy. They'll totally get you in the holiday spirit, even if it's only October!

LED Folding Snowflake

How magical will these LED snowflakes look hanging from your front porch? You can also use them indoors.

$58
$50
Wayfair

Squirrel Heavenly Christmas Comforter Set

Swap out your bedding for a holiday option. This comforter set comes in three sizes and is jolly without being tacky. 

$209
$140
Wayfair

String Lighting

How romantic is this string light setup? You can leave it in your bedroom past the holiday season too.

$48
$38
Wayfair

Winter Morning Stag Cotton Throw Pillow

Add this stag throw pillow to your bed or couch for a winter touch. It's currently 44% off.

$50
$28
Wayfair

Knitted Christmas Stocking

These neutral and cozy stockings will match any décor. They have a cable-knit pattern and pom-poms.

$48
Wayfair

Three-Piece Snowflake LED Light Orb Set

Set up these festive orbs anywhere in your house to add some light. 

$65
$60
Wayfair

Owl Knit Stocking

This wool stocking has a festive design without clashing with your décor. 

$46
Wayfair

Holiday Berry and Pinecone Lantern

You can never have too many lanterns around the holiday season, and this one comes with LED candles, greenery and red holly berries inside.

$35
Wayfair

Weeping Cedar Artificial Christmas Garland Unlit

We love this whimsical weeping cedar garland. It'll turn your home into a magical forest.

$28
Wayfair

Glitter Snowflake Christmas Shaped Ornament (Set of 24)

Filling up a whole Christmas tree with ornaments can be costly, but these glitter snowflake ornaments are great for filling sparse spots. They're super affordable, at less than $1 per ornament. 

$18
Wayfair

Norwood Fir Green Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear/White Lights

Bite the bullet this year and invest in an artificial Christmas tree. This reviewer-loved option is currently 49% off and comes with lights already on it.

$285
$146
Wayfair

