Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey and Larsa Pippen Raise Eyebrows With Dinner Date

This dinner date is too hot to ignore.

On Wednesday Oct. 7, Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey, 23, had pop culture fans talking after he was spotted enjoying a meal with Larsa Pippen, 46.

The duo traveled to Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills where they were seated at a round table for five. Larsa sported a black dress while Harry kept things casual with ripped denim jeans, white sneakers and a button-down.

"They were flirting a little bit with their elbows rubbing together and constantly laughing," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "It looked like they are just getting to know each other."

After the pair enjoyed their meal, photographers spotted Harry driving off in Larsa's car—ableit, following an innocent struggle. "When he got behind the wheel, he could barely get in because the seat was so far forward and he is so tall," the eyewitness revealed. "Larsa twirled her hair and laughed as she waited for Harry to get more comfortable and drive off."