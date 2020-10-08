Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant: Look Back at Her Love Story With David Foster

This news is music to fans' ears!

A source has confirmed to E! News that Katharine McPhee and David Foster are expecting their first child together. People also published photos of the couple on Thursday, Oct. 6, which showed the 36-year-old singer and the 70-year-old music producer reportedly shopping for baby items in Montecito, Calif. Katharine and David have yet to publicly comment on the reports.

"Katharine has always wanted to be a mom and to have a baby with David," an insider told E! News. "They weren't necessarily trying for a baby but were open to it happening this year. Since work has slowed down for both of them, they knew this year would be a great time for it to happen."

The little one will have lots of siblings to love. While this will be Katharine's first time being a mom, David is already the proud dad to daughters Allison Foster, 50; Amy Foster, 47; Sara Foster, 39; Erin Foster, 38 and Jordan Foster, 34.