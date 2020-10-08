Katharine McPheePerez Hilton BombshellsBachelor NationPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant: Look Back at Her Love Story With David Foster

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are expecting their first child together. Look back at their relationship, which started in 2006 when the mother-to-be competed on American Idol.

This news is music to fans' ears! 

A source has confirmed to E! News that Katharine McPhee and David Foster are expecting their first child together. People also published photos of the couple on Thursday, Oct. 6, which showed the 36-year-old singer and the 70-year-old music producer reportedly shopping for baby items in Montecito, Calif. Katharine and David have yet to publicly comment on the reports.

"Katharine has always wanted to be a mom and to have a baby with David," an insider told E! News. "They weren't necessarily trying for a baby but were open to it happening this year. Since work has slowed down for both of them, they knew this year would be a great time for it to happen." 

The little one will have lots of siblings to love. While this will be Katharine's first time being a mom, David is already the proud dad to daughters Allison Foster, 50; Amy Foster, 47; Sara Foster, 39; Erin Foster, 38 and Jordan Foster, 34.

Sara Foster Says Kids "Possible" for Katharine McPhee & Dad

The major news comes more than a year after Katharine and David said "I do." The Waitress star and Grammy winner exchanged vows during a London ceremony in June 2019. However, the two actually go way back. In fact, they first met in 2006 when Katharine was a contestant on the fifth season of American Idol and David was a mentor. But it would be more than a decade until the two sparked romance rumors in 2017.

Take a look back at their love story below.

Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images
An Unlikely Bond

Rewind all the way back to 2006, when the pair meet on season 5 of American Idol. The record producer serves as Katharine's mentor on the singing competition, which kickstarts several musical collaborations and chance run-ins at celebrity events over the next several years. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Sparks Fly

In May 2017, eyewitnesses spot the undercover lovebirds enjoying a "very intimate" dinner date in Malibu. "By the end of the date, Katharine sat on David's side of the table and cuddled him with a blanket," a source shares with E! News

London Ent / Splash News
Slam Dunk

After a fairly quiet summer, Katharine and David heat up once again at a Los Angeles Lakers game in November 2017. The Smash star also attends the performer's 68th birthday celebration alongside David's daughters Erin Foster and Sara Foster, as well as his stepsons Brody Jenner and Brandon Jenner.

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
Addressing the Rumors

The "Over It" songstress plays coy about the dynamics of their relationship in a 2017 interview with Health magazine, sharing, "We're very close friends, and we've been friends for a long time. I'm really, really fond of him, and I think he's an incredible person... People can say whatever they want."

Bruce/MSBH / BACKGRID
Sealed With a Smooch

It's official! By December of that year, the couple is kissing in public (pictured here leaving the Beverly Hills restaurant E Baldi) and an insider tells E! News Katharine and David are "more serious than they have ever been." Adds the source, "David is usually a playboy but Katharine has made him change his ways, and he is really comfortable with her." 

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Bumble
Under the Mistletoe

Their talents unite during a star-studded holiday bash, where the couple performs lively renditions of "White Christmas" and "My Grown Up Christmas List." 

BACKGRID
Ooh La La

From Paris with love! Katharine and David round out 2017 with a getaway to Paris. "They couldn't keep their hands off each other," an eyewitness describes of their rendezvous, "and immediately took a romantic walk through the rainy streets of Paris." 

Dave Benett/Getty Images for BVLGARI and EJAF
Taking Things Slow

Not so fast, you two. In January 2018, a source tells E! News the couple isn't rushing down the aisle: "David has not shown any interest in getting married again. He hasn't discounted how he feels about Katharine but there are no plans for them to even get engaged anytime soon."

George Pimentel/Getty Images
The First Monday in May

Katharine and David show off their undeniable chemistry at the 2018 Met Gala. A red carpet to remember, no doubt!

Katharine McPhee/Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

In July of that year, E! News reports that David has finally popped the question while on vacation with Katharine in Europe. "Katharine has been wanting this for a while now," a source reveals. "David has been planning the engagement, but has kept it very secretive. Only a few family members knew about his plans."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Smitten

The two are smitten with each other at the 2018 Carousel Of Hope Ball. Katharine sizzles in a pink satin dress, while her beau opts for something more classic.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
Walk of Fame

It's a reunion! The couple supports and celebrates American Idol's Simon Cowell as he receives his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles in 2018.

Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari
Date Night

It's date night! The two lovebirds attend Elton John's famous Oscar Viewing Party in 2018.

Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com
Red Carpet Ready

The couple poses for the camera on the red carpet at the 2019 American Icon Awards gala.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Pretty in Pink

Think pink! The actress lights up the red carpet with her mesmerizing gown at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's 2019 Hot Pink Party. Her man wears a traditional black and white suit.

Dan Wooller/Shutterstock
It's Showtime!

After scoring the lead in the London production of Sara Bareilles' Tony-nominated show, the pair attends the press night after-party for Waitress: The Musical in 2019.

GORC/GC Images
Just Married

On June 28, 2019, the lovebirds tie the knot at the church of St. Yeghiche in London.

"Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow,' was released right after Idol. Today... I'm marrying the man who produced it," the bride posted on Instagram. "Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn't it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David."

 

Instagram
Baby News

In October 2020, a source confirms to E! News that the couple is expecting their first child together.

