Say Goodbye to Kirsten Dunst’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida—And More Canceled Show

TV shows are trying to stay alive by the skin of their teeth in 2020.
Just days after Netflix announced the cancelation of Glow, Showtime revealed that it has given the ax to On Becoming a God in Central Florida, the swampy dark comedy that earned Kristen Dunst a 2020 Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. It was initially renewed for season two in September 2019.
According to the network, pandemic-related complications led to the tough decision.
"Last year, Showtime renewed On Becoming a God in Central Florida but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were unable to move forward with production on the new season," Showtime said in a statement to E! News. "The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable. It is with great regret that we are acknowledging On Becoming a God will not return."
In addition, the company thanked Dunst, the star and an executive producer, along with creators Robert Funke and Matt Lusky, showrunner Esta Spalding, executive producers George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Charlie McDowell, plus the cast, crew and team at Sony Pictures Television.
Dunst memorably played Krystal Stubbs, a water park employee that gets caught up in the Founders American Merchandise pyramid scheme, which eventually makes all matters in her life pretty murky.
As a result of the coronavirus, shows such as Netflix's The Society, Teenage Bounty Hunters and I Am Not Okay With This, plus ABC's Stumptown will sadly not continue to keep viewers hooked.
To keep up with what shows are thriving, scroll for our 2020 guide to all that's been renewed or canceled.
But don't fret: something tells us Dunst will lead another major series in no time.